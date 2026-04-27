DC vs RCB: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 39

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 39 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League). The two sides will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27. It is worth noting that both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have star-studded squads and will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in brilliant form. The defending champions sit in second place in the standings with five wins and two losses in seven matches. With 10 points to their name, RCB will aim stay in second place and maintain their spot in the standings.

On the other hand, the season has been a roller coaster ride for Delhi Capitals. With three wins and four losses in seven matches, Capitals sits in 7th place in the standings are in desparate need of improvement. With the clash right around the corner, there will be many player battles that the fans will be looking forward to.

Virat Kohli vs Axar Patel

One of the most looked forward to battles in the clash will be that of Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals’ skipper Axar Patel. It is worth noting that Kohli has faced Axar across 13 innings in the IPL, where he has dominated. Scoring 97 runs and getting dismissed just once. He maintains an average of 97 runs against the star all-rounder.

KL Rahul vs Josh Hazlewood

It is worth noting that KL Rahul and Josh Hazlewood could be another good match-up. However, Rahul has more or less dominated Hazlewood in the IPL. Having played against the star Australian pacer across 7 innings, KL Rahul has scored 107 runs and has been dismissed just once.

David Miller vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Delhi Capitals’ David Miller could look to make an impact in the upcoming game against RCB. His match-up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be one to watch out for. It is interesting to note that Miller has faced Bhuvneshwar Kumar across nine innings, having scored 52 runs, and has been dismissed just once.

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