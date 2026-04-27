R Ashwin gives his take on Chennai Super Kings' dismal performance against Gujarat Titans

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings suffered a hefty loss against Gujarat Titans in game 37 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26, and Gujarat Titans were completely dominant over CSK in the clash.

Coming in to bat first, CSK were completely limited in the powerplay and only managed to score 158 runs in the first innings of the game. GT made quick work of the run chase, winning the game by eight wickets as they chased down the target in 16.4 overs.

Witnessing the performance, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about CSK’s performance, even claiming that had Prasidh Krishna played for GT, CSK would not have been able to score 100 runs in the first innings.

"I don't know if Prasidh Krishna has an injury, or has a niggle. If that is not the case, then playing Arshad Khan in place of him, was not a great decision. If Prasidh Krishna had played on this wicket, CSK would not have made one run more than 100," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further pointed out CSK’s mistakes

Furthermore, Ashwin went on to state that Chennai Super Kings made a blunder in terms of pitch selection, as Gujarat Titans were using the surface to their strengths, as it was best suited to their needs.

"CSK are now in a position after this defeat where they have to win four games out of six. When you gave them pitch No.6, the match was lost there only. That pitch should have been assigned for the match against MI, they have missed that trick. People might say that assigning pitches is not the team's job. But you will get the opportunity to pick three pitches in every ground. You can talk to the groundsmen and decide which pitch you want for which match," Ashwin added.

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