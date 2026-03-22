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  4. Dasun Shanaka becomes latest to ditch Pakistan Super League, set to feature for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Dasun Shanaka becomes latest to ditch Pakistan Super League, set to feature for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Sri Lanka's T20 captain, Dasun Shanaka, has signed for Rajasthan Royals, according to reports, as the replacement signing for Sam Curran. He becomes the latest player to opt out of the PSL for the IPL.

Dasun Shanaka
Dasun Shanaka Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In what has become a regular occurrence for the PSL (Pakistan Super League), star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has reportedly opted out of the PSL 2026. The Sri Lanka captain was picked by Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming PSL season, but after he opted out, he has been signed by Rajasthan Royals as the replacement signing for Sam Curran. 

Shanaka had remained unsold at the Abu Dhabi mini-auction last December. He was signed by Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, but he will now represent Rajasthan Royals in the biggest franchise cricket league in the world. 

More to follow..

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Cricket Ipl Dasun Shanaka Rajasthan Royals Psl
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