Dasun Shanaka becomes latest to ditch Pakistan Super League, set to feature for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

In what has become a regular occurrence for the PSL (Pakistan Super League), star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has reportedly opted out of the PSL 2026. The Sri Lanka captain was picked by Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming PSL season, but after he opted out, he has been signed by Rajasthan Royals as the replacement signing for Sam Curran.

Shanaka had remained unsold at the Abu Dhabi mini-auction last December. He was signed by Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, but he will now represent Rajasthan Royals in the biggest franchise cricket league in the world.

More to follow..