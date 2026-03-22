'No one can stop RR': Former India spinner backs Vaibhav Suryavanshi to impress with Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 right around the corner, many fans will be lying in wait to see 14-year-old India batter Viabhav Suryavanshi in action. Establishing himself as one of the world’s biggest talents, Suryavanshi will once again represent Rajasthan Royals in his second season in the IPL.

Ahead of the tournament, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and claimed that if Suryavanshi manages to perform at the best of his ability, it will be very tough to stop Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of the competition.

"If Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes a huge factor this season, then no one can stop Rajasthan Royals. If he remains a big factor, no one can stop RR, but in cricket you have to remember one thing, it is his second season. He is a kid, he is inexperienced, he should not be put under too much pressure. There will be media narratives, there will be a lot of talk on social media," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"But he is a very exciting talent, I want to see him play the same way like the U-19 World Cup and the last IPL. I just want him to slog from the first ball, hust go for it. But teams will plan against him this time," he added.

Suryavanshi’s numbers in the IPL

It is interesting to note that Vaibhav Suryavanshi just played 7 games in the IPL 2025, coming into the squad midway through the season. In the 7 matches, the youngster amassed 252 runs to his name at an average of 36 runs.

He also became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and will hope for more stellar showings as he takes the field for RR in the IPL 2026.

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