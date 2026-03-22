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BCB postpones Ireland series, set to host team India in September 2026: Report

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

According to a recent report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has postponed their series against Ireland that was slated to be played in September 2026. They postponed the series as they are looking to host the Indian team in that window.

Bangladesh cricket
Bangladesh cricket Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In a major development for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, a recent report came forward to state that Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of Ireland, which was scheduled for September 2026, has been postponed. The reason for the same is that Bangladesh is looking to host India in that time frame. 

According to a Cricbuzz report, Cricket Ireland, which recently announced its 2026 schedule, informed the BCB that it would be unable to reschedule its series for 2026. The development happened after the BCB informed them they would not be able to travel in September. 

Ultimately, the two sides decided to defer the series as both parties were unable to make it work within the time frame. As for the Indian team, the Men in Blue were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in 2025 before the series was postponed, and are currently set to arrive on August 28 for three ODIs and three T20Is.

According to the BCB, the ODIs are scheduled for September 1, 3, and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12, and 13.

What did the BCB official say about the matter?

A BCB official came forward and gave his take on the matter as well. Revealing how the change was planned when the Indian team postponed the series that was originally scheduled to be played in September 2025. 

"When the India series was moved from last year to this September, we asked them (Cricket Ireland) if they could accommodate us at another time in 2026, but they said they were unable to do so. So the tour has been postponed," the BCB official told Cricbuzz. 

"They also had some other issues, so we decided to work together to find a new window for the Ireland tour, hopefully sometime next year (2027)," he added.

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