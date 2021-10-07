Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to finish their league stage on a high when they meet the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Thursday.

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, CSK are all but assured of a second spot in the league table. The PBKS, meanwhile, need a landslide win to remain in fray for playoffs.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at the squads of both the sides and the head to head stats:

Squads

Chennai Super Kings confirmed earlier this week that their England all-rounder Sam Curran would miss the rest of the tournament due to injury. On Wednesday, the franchise announced West Indian Dominic Drakes as his replacement.

In their previous game against Delhi Capitals, Suresh Raina was ruled out with a knee injury. There has been no update on his injury since.

Chennai Super Kings Squad Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dominic Drakes, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

The Punjab Kings, meanwhile, had a number of absentees in their previous game against RCB. While Fabian Allen was ruled out with injury, Chris Gayle had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The franchise is yet to confirm Allen's current injury status.

Punjab Kings Squad KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh

Head to Head

Matches Played: 24

CSK Won: 15

PBKS Won: 8

Tie: 1