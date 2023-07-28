Bhuvneshwar Kumar changes his Instagram bio, sparks retirement speculations

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't played for India since November last year

India cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is trending on social media despite not being part of team India for quite some time now. Even as team India dominated the West Indies in the first ODI, the discarded Indian pacer's Instagram bio went viral on social media. Fans started sharing the screenshot of his old bio and the new one as the retirement speculations began.

Earlier, Bhuvnshwar Kumar's bio read - Indian cricketer. But now the Meerut bowler has changed it to - Indian. This has led to the fans thinking that the international retirement announcement might come anytime soon from the 33-year-old. Interestingly, he was one of the decent performers for India in the T20 World Cup 2022. While he picked only four wickets in six matches, Bhuvi was the most economical bowler conceding only 6.16 runs per over.

Injury has been one of the reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gone down the pecking order despite putting in decent performances consistently across formats. His injury woes coincided with the fast emerging bowlers in Indian cricket and thus, he became only one format bowler. Bhuvi last played Test cricket for India way back in 2018 while he was part of India's ODI playing XI last in January 2022 on South Africa tour.

It is still not clear if the team management has communicated to him that he won't be considered to be picked in the team further. But going by the looks of it, it seems that the selectors have moved on from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in order to build a team for T20 World Cup 2024. It remains to be seen if the cricketer comes out with a statement regarding the same in near future.

Here are reactions from fans speculating about his retirement:

