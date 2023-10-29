BCCI hands J&K cricketer two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI logo.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a two-year ban on Jammu & Kashmir Cricketer Vansajh Sharma for submitting multiple birth certificates. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has released a statement to inform about the act of the national board.

"Vansajh Sharma, player ID 17026, submitted multiple birth certificates to BCCI and hence is banned from participating in all BCCI tournamens for a period of 2 years w.e.f October 27,2023," a J&K release confirmed. The further details reveal birth certificates were issued by two different states namely - Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir.

It adds that after the completion of the 2-year ban, he will be able to participate in the Senior Men's Tournament and not in age tournaments. "After completion of his 2-year ban period, he can only participate in the Senior Mens' BCCI Tournaments and is not allowed to participate in any age-group tournaments of the BCCI subject to submission of his residence or education or employment documents as per BCCI rules to consider as a local of that SCA he would be representing," the statement added.

