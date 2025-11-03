BCCI announces Rs 51 crore cash prize for India women following World Cup triumph The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced a massive Rs 51 crore prize money for India women, the support staff, and the coaches after their historic World Cup triump against South Africa.

Navi Mumbai:

India women scripted history, defeating South Africa women in the summit clash of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue registered a dominant 52-run victory, etching their name in the history books. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India managed to edge out a win against South Africa, clinching their maiden title.

After the win, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced a massive Rs 51 crore cash prize for the Indian team, the support staff, and their coaches after their historic achievement.

The BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, took centre stage and talked about how much of a contribution the ICC’s chair, Jay Shah, has made for women’s cricket in India and also announced the massive cash prize for the side.

"Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI, he has brought about many transformations in women's cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300%. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff,” Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Jay Shah reflects on the World Cup win

Furthermore, Jay Shah took to X and shared his thoughts on the World Cup win as well. He went on to congratulate India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire side for their historic achievement.

“The @BCCIWomen's march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI - increased investment, pay parity with male Cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff and big match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement!” Shah tweeted.

