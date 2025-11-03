Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana break down in tears after India's World Cup triumph | WATCH India defended 298 in the Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa to clinch the title in Navi Mumbai. Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana shared an emotional moment after the World Cup triumph.

India clinched the Women's World Cup 2025, ending their long-awaited wait for an ICC title as they defeated South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue defeated the Proteas in the final by 52 runs to end their heartbreaks of the past and clinch a world title.

Indian talismanic batters captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared an emotional moment with each other after the victory in the final. The two stars hugged each other and broke down in emotion as the cameras panned to catch their glimpse at the DY Patil.

