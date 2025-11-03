Rohit Sharma's reaction after India women clinch World Cup 2025 goes viral | WATCH Indian women ended their ICC trophy drought to win their maiden World title as they defeated South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was full of joy after the Indian team clinched the world title.

New Delhi:

India's moment of joy finally arrived when they turned their heartbreak of decades into an emphatic World Cup victory in 2025 against South Africa. India clinched their maiden ICC title in women's cricket after they defeated the Proteas in the final by 52 runs.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma's reaction following India's World Cup victory went viral. Rohit was present at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the venue for the final.

As soon as Nadine de Klerk was caught out by Harmanpreet Kaur at extra-cover, India completed their historic World Cup triumph. As the Indian team began their celebrations, Rohit looked to the heavens and clapped, watching the team from the stands.

Rohit was in attendance to watch the final among the other bigwigs also present at the venue. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar were also present at the DY Patil to cheer for the Indian team in their hunt for the World crown. Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah was also in attendance.

India are now the champions of the world as they defeated South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup 2025 to bag their maiden world title. Led by strong all-round contributions from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, the Women in Blue conquered the world by defeating the Proteas in the final by 52 runs.

After several heartbreaks of the past, India have finally crossed the finishing line to win their maiden-ever ICC women's trophy. They had endured heartbreaks in the past with their defeats in the 2017 World Cup final, 2020 T20 World Cup final and semifinals in the 2018 and 2023 T20 World Cups, but now have their moment of joy with a world title under their belt.

Coming to the match, India had put up a strong score of 298/6 in the first innings with Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58. Notably, Deepti and Shafali were the stars with the ball too with Deepti picking a five-wicket haul and Shafali taking two as India clinched the World Cup.