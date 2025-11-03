India women clinch ultimate glory to win World Cup for first time, beat South Africa in final India have won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. India ended their long wait for an ICC title and have won the ODI World Cup in their third attempt.

New Delhi:

India have ended their long-awaited wait for an ICC Women's title. India are now the champions of the world as they defeated South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup 2025 to bag their maiden world title. Led by strong all-round contributions from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, the Women in Blue conquered the world by defeating the Proteas in the final by 52 runs.

After several heartbreaks of the past, India have finally crossed the finishing line to win their maiden-ever ICC women's trophy. They had endured heartbreaks in the past with their defeats in the 2017 World Cup final, 2020 T20 World Cup final and semifinals in the 2018 and 2023 T20 World Cups, but now have their moment of joy with a world title under their belt.

India put up a strong total of 298/6 on the board after being asked to bat first by South Africa. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma scored strong half-centuries to lead India to a decent total. The Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put up a 104-run stand for the opening wicket, but the Proteas then made a comeback as they kept chipping in. Deepti Sharma had some mini stands with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh to power a strong total.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma starred with the ball, with the former picking up a five-wicket haul and Shafali scalping two with her golden arm. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt kept her team in the hunt with a cool-headed 101-run knock, while Annerie Dercksen had also hit a crucial 35, all of which went in vain.

The Proteas were going well in the chase till Wolvaardt was there. Despite the Proteas losing two wickets near the 10-over mark, Wolvaardt kept the South African team in the hunt. She kept the scoreboard chipping and had strong partnerships with the likes of Sune Luus and Dercksen.

With their backs against the wall, Shafali Verma provided a couple of crucial wickets as she removed Dercksen and then Marizanne Kapp. Deepti Sharma then struck well in the later part of the defence as she took a five-wicket haul and removed the likes of Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk, with de Klerk falling in the end when Harmanpreet took a catch to make India the champions of the world.