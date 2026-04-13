BCCI announces change in IPL 2026 schedule for GT vs CSK fixtures, Know new dates

Ahmedabad :

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a change in the schedule of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The dates for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings fixtures have been swapped. As per the original schedule, GT and CSK were set to face each other on April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But the clash will now be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Accordingly, the reverse fixture between the two teams, on May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST. The April 26 clash will be an afternoon fixture, starting at 3:30 PM IST. The reason for the change is the elections in Ahmedabad later this month. "The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026," the statement from the BCCI media release read.

More to follow...