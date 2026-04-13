Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on verge of equalling two-decade old historic T20 record in SRH-RR IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi:

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of equalling a historic 20-year-old record as his team, the Rajasthan Royals, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 13. Boasting the tag of the team to beat, RR would look to put the struggling SRH bowling line-up to the sword when they face them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi has been in stellar form in IPL 2026, having decimated the bowling line-ups. He has made 200 runs in four innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 266.66, including two half-centuries. The teenage sensation has even put the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood to the sword.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is looking to equal a record in T20 cricket that was set before he was even born. Sooryavanshi has a chance to level the record for fastest to 1000 runs in T20 cricket history, a record that has stood since 2006. It is jointly held by Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh, both of whom reached 1000 runs in the format in 23 innings. The 15-year-old has scored 901 runs so far in 22 innings. 99 more in his upcoming innings, and he will equal the record.

Hodge set the record, Marsh came level with others all behind

Brad Hodge had set the record in 2006 when T20 cricket was in its young days. During Australia A's clash against New Zealand A, Hodge got to the milestone after scoring 40 runs from 29 balls. Marsh came inches close to breaking it but managed to level it in 2008 during Australia's T20I against the West Indies.

1060 other players have crossed 1000 runs in the shortest format, but no one has completed it before or in 23 innings.

RR up against SRH in Hyderabad

A dominant Rajasthan Royals side will aim to strengthen their hold on the top position when they take on an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL clash on Monday. The Royals have emerged as the most impressive team this season, excelling in nearly every aspect. Four convincing victories in as many matches highlight their authority, driven by a powerful top order and a significantly improved bowling unit.

Leading the charge is the explosive opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have regularly torn apart bowling attacks during the Powerplay.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to find consistency despite occasional flashes of promise. With three losses in four matches, the former champions currently sit sixth on the table. Their approach remains unchanged, relying heavily on the aggressive pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for quick starts, though both have been erratic. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, too, has failed to build on his performance from the opening game.