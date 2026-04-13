Hardik Pandya, Tim David fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct in MI vs RCB clash, Know reason

Mumbai:

Tim David and Hardik Pandya have been fined for different reasons for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the MI vs RCB clash of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. David has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

David was spotted having a look at the ball when the umpires changed it during the 18th over of RCB's innings and didn't hand it over the umpires despite them asking him to do so multiple times. The same incident was repeated by him in the 20th over as well and the umpires didn't look pleased either. David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.

His repeated failures to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires led to the match referee sanctioning him, even as he also accumulated one Demerit point. David admitted the offence and also accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee, and hence, no official hearing was needed in the matter.

Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against RCB on Sunday (April 12). As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined INR 12 lakhs. The fine will be doubled for the second offence related to slow over-rate and then another offence leads to captain getting banned for at least one match apart from a hefty fine.

As for the match, it was a forgettable outing for the five-time champions as they conceded 240 runs after opting to bowl first. In the run-chase, even though they reached 222 runs in the end, MI were never in the reckoning to gun the target down at any stage in the game.

Also Read