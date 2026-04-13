'Think beyond Jasprit Bumrah's four overs': Faf du Plessis' stern advice to Mumbai Indians after loss to RCB

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Indians won their opening game of an IPL season after 14 years, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29. But little did they know that they would have to wait for more than two weeks to taste another victory in the season. The five-time champions have lost three consecutive matches since then, with their latest defeat coming against the IPL 2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Clearly, MI are struggling at the moment and Faf du Plessis wants them to look beyond their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who keeps delivering for them. The fast bowler has been economical but is yet to pick up a wicket this season. In fact, he has gone 122 balls without a wicket in the IPL while conceding 162 runs during this period.

Even as RCB smashed 240 runs in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah conceded only 35 runs in his four overs. Highlighting the same, Du Plessis stated that they need to maximise Bumrah's impact and also find answers for the issues with the rest of the bowling attack.

"When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah’s four overs, which are usually very economical. That’s where Mumbai Indians need to find answers.

"They need to maximise Bumrah’s impact by using him at key stages, but it doesn’t get any easier with strong batting line-ups continuing to dominate. They will need to sit down and reassess their approach, particularly in the Powerplay, whether that involves tactical changes or bringing in different personnel," Faf du Plessis said while Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

Du Plessis lauds Rutherford for putting up a fight

Moreover, Faf du Plessis lauded Sherfane Rutherford for putting up a fight and not letting MI's net run-rate affect much in the high-scoring encounter. His unbeaten 71-run knock off 31 balls with one four and nine sixes at a strike rate of 229.03 helped MI reach 222 runs in their 20 overs. The losing margin could've been more if not for Rutherford's knock.

"Sherfane Rutherford has been excellent over the last year and a half, and this performance doesn’t come as a surprise. He has delivered consistently across T20 leagues and has significantly improved his game. Earlier, he had some struggles in certain match-ups, but he has worked on those areas and is now much more assured," Du Plessis added.