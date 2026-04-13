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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Unbeaten Royals up against Sunrisers in Hyderabad

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Follow for the latest updates on the clash.

SRH hosts RR in Hyderabad.
SRH hosts RR in Hyderabad. Image Source : Image: AFP, Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2026, as two batting heavyweights will collide at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 13. The Royals are one of the few teams to have remained unbeaten in the tournament and are on top of the points table with eight points from four matches. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are in seventh with just two points from four games. The Royals have been the standout team this season, excelling across departments with authority. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled for consistency despite occasional flashes of brilliance. With three defeats in four matches, the former champions find themselves in sixth place.

Central to RR's success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have routinely dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay. Jaiswal’s elegance, coupled with Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay, has made them one of the most dangerous duos this season. Coming in at No.3, Dhruv Jurel has provided stability and was the vital cog in RR defeating RCB in their previous match. The middle order, led by captain Riyan Parag, has had limited opportunities and hasn’t fully capitalised on them yet—perhaps the only minor concern in an otherwise impressive campaign. However, the biggest turnaround for RR has come in their bowling. After finishing ninth last season due to a lack of penetration, they have returned as a far more disciplined and potent unit.

Coming to SRH, they heavily rely on the aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for quick starts, though both have been inconsistent. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also been unable to build on his opening-game performance. Much of the scoring responsibility has fallen on Heinrich Klaasen, whose 184 runs in four innings have kept SRH competitive at times. Their concerns extend to the bowling unit, which looks thin in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. The attack has found it difficult to contain opposition batters, especially in high-scoring conditions, adding pressure on the batting line-up.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 6:46 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Battle of openers!!

    On one side are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, dominating the bowling attacks for fun. On the other are Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, blowing hot and cold this season after tearing apart the bowlign line-ups last season. Which pair will have it's say today? We will find it out soon.

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SRH vs RR IPL live: SRH host unbeaten RR

    Sunrisers Hyderabad host the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what is a clash of two batting power-houses. RR have been the team to beat, as they have won all four of their matches, while SRH have one win to show for in their four outings. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game.

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Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026
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