SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Unbeaten Royals up against Sunrisers in Hyderabad

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2026, as two batting heavyweights will collide at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 13. The Royals are one of the few teams to have remained unbeaten in the tournament and are on top of the points table with eight points from four matches. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are in seventh with just two points from four games. The Royals have been the standout team this season, excelling across departments with authority. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled for consistency despite occasional flashes of brilliance. With three defeats in four matches, the former champions find themselves in sixth place.

Central to RR's success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have routinely dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay. Jaiswal’s elegance, coupled with Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay, has made them one of the most dangerous duos this season. Coming in at No.3, Dhruv Jurel has provided stability and was the vital cog in RR defeating RCB in their previous match. The middle order, led by captain Riyan Parag, has had limited opportunities and hasn’t fully capitalised on them yet—perhaps the only minor concern in an otherwise impressive campaign. However, the biggest turnaround for RR has come in their bowling. After finishing ninth last season due to a lack of penetration, they have returned as a far more disciplined and potent unit.

Coming to SRH, they heavily rely on the aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for quick starts, though both have been inconsistent. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also been unable to build on his opening-game performance. Much of the scoring responsibility has fallen on Heinrich Klaasen, whose 184 runs in four innings have kept SRH competitive at times. Their concerns extend to the bowling unit, which looks thin in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. The attack has found it difficult to contain opposition batters, especially in high-scoring conditions, adding pressure on the batting line-up.

Match Scorecard