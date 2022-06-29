Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record in latest T20I rankings - Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar races ahead of Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in the form of his life and he is busy breaking records for fun. As of now, it seems that Babar is enjoying his captaincy stint and is scaling new heights. Babar's recent run has forced cricket pundits all over the world to rename the elite club of "fav four" to "fav five".

The Pakistan batsman is equally good in all the three formats of the game and this is what puts him in a special place alongside Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

The common factor among all these batsmen is the fact that they can alter their game according to their will and the requirement of the format. Recently Babar Azam has not only raced ahead of Kohli in the T20I rankings but has also dethroned him from the longest period of staying at the top spot.

Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam in action

Virat Kohli, when the peak of his career stayed at the top for a total of 1,013 days, but his current form doesn't seem to help him as Babar Azam has retained his spot as the number 1 T20I batsman.

Owing to their quality show on the Ireland trip, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson made huge gains in the current ICC T20I rankings. Deepak Hooda raced ahead 414 places to reach the 104th spot and on the other hand, Samson also made gains and reached the 144th spot. Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan dropped down to number 7 as he could only score 29 runs in 2 games.

Not only the Indian batsmen but the Irish batsmen too made some heavy gains owing to their performances in the last and the final T20I against India. Harry Tector reached the 64th position with scores of 39 and 64 along with Mark Adlair who climbed from 43rd to 45th.

Jonny Bairstow too was awarded for his terrific performances in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand as he scored a blistering 162 in the final innings of the Trent Bridge Test match. Ravi Ashwin replaced Shakib Al Hassan for the second spot as he did not have a memorable trip to the West Indies.