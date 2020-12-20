Australia vs India third Test in Sydney could be scrapped due to COVID-19 outbreak: report

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Sydney Cricket Ground.

Following the early completion of first Test, won in dramatic fashion by hosts Australia against rival India in Adelaide within third day, cloud of doubts now hovers around hosting of third Test in Sydney due to COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The daily stated that Sydney Test (January 7-11) could be shifted to southern Australia as it is understood that Cricket Australia officials will hold a crisis meeting today and a decision on the matter is expected by Christmas.

Sydney Cricket Ground could still remain the host but teams leaving for Queensland for the final Test (January 15 onwards) could result in a potential border issues.

There are multiple venue options in CA’s hands as to where to play the third Test. Brisbane could host back-to-back Test in case fourth Test is hosting is in doubt too but the short break between the end of the third Test and beginning of the fourth makes it unlikely.

Nine has also reported that CA might decide to switch the venues of third and fourth Test; Queensland hosting the third Test while Sydney the last match.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, hosting the Boxing Day Test, could also be an option to host back-to-back Tests (second and third) as it gets enough time to prepare pitches for two Tests, reports Fox Sports.