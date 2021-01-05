AUS vs IND | Team India aims to end 42-year-long winless drought at SCG

Image Source : AP Indian cricket team

India pulled off a comeback of ages at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, defeating Australia by eight wickets to level the Border-Gavaskar series 1-1. The win came a week after their Adelaide horror against the pink ball where they were folded for just 36, their lowest Test total in cricket history. But now a tougher test awaits Team India who now aims to take a lead in the series with a win at a venue where they have managed to register only one win in 12 appearances.

India made their first appearance at the iconic SCG in December 1947. Since then, they played 12 Tests and have won only one, back in 1978 when Bishen Singh Bedi led the side to a victory of an innings and 2 runs. India have lost five games and six other ended in a draw.

Their closest opportunity at claiming a second win came in the previous tour when India had amassed over 600 runs with centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant before enforcing a follow-on after folding Australia for 300. But rain played spoilsport and the match was washed out.

What makes India's job tougher is that Australia have a win percentage of 55.56 at the SCG, having won 60 of the 108 Tests they have played with 20 ending in a draw. The last time they lost at the SCG was in 2011, against England, the only team to have inflicted the two defeats that Australia incurred at the venue this century, 2003 being the other year.

Australia, however, have looked futile with the bat in the series with Steve Smith going through a rare lean patch. Marnus Labuschagne too has failed to convert his starts. The management has meanwhile added David Warner to the squad who was out with a groin injury.

India, on the other hand, have lost Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul, but Rohit Sharma has joined the squad is certain to appear in the Sydney game.