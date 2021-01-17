AUS vs IND 4th Test: Allan Border puts on Darth Vader mask at The Gabba

Australia great Allan Border left the commentary panel in stitches when he wore the Darth Vader mask on Day 2 of the ongoing final Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.
The character is a villain in the Star Wars franchise, and a number of supporters on Day 2 showed up in the 'Stormtroopers' costume - the army commanded by Darth Vader.
Border joined the fans who sported the costumes, and wore the mask, much to the delight of the fans.
Watch:
Such a legend #AllanBorder #HeGotTheMask @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/1ASkBWlTch— Billy Williams (@moarorless) January 16, 2021
The final session on Day 2 was washed out due to rain and wet outfield. On the third day, India made a reasonably solid start before Cheteshwar Pujara was caught-behind in typical fashion off Josh Hazlewood's delivery on 25.
Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 369. Debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan ended up with three wickets each, while Shardul Thakur also picked up three wickets in the Australian innings.
Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket.
The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently level at 1-1, and India need a win or a draw to retain the trophy.