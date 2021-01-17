AUS vs IND 4th Test: Allan Border puts on Darth Vader mask at The Gabba

Image Source : TWITTER/MOARORLESS Australia great Allan Border put on the Darth Vader mask during the second day of the final Test in Brisbane.

Australia great Allan Border left the commentary panel in stitches when he wore the Darth Vader mask on Day 2 of the ongoing final Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

The character is a villain in the Star Wars franchise, and a number of supporters on Day 2 showed up in the 'Stormtroopers' costume - the army commanded by Darth Vader.

Border joined the fans who sported the costumes, and wore the mask, much to the delight of the fans.

Watch:

The final session on Day 2 was washed out due to rain and wet outfield. On the third day, India made a reasonably solid start before Cheteshwar Pujara was caught-behind in typical fashion off Josh Hazlewood's delivery on 25.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 369. Debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan ended up with three wickets each, while Shardul Thakur also picked up three wickets in the Australian innings.

Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently level at 1-1, and India need a win or a draw to retain the trophy.