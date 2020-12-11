AUS A vs IND: Even without gloves, Wriddhiman Saha pulls off Superman-esque catch in warm-up tie

Image Source : @BCCI Wriddhiman Saha

With gloves or without gloves, Wriddhiman Saha once again proved that he is one of the best fielders in the Indian team following a spectacular catch during the second practice game against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground which is being played with the pink ball.

It was during the 16th over of Australia's innings. Nic Maddinson pulled the shorter one from Mohammed Siraj, looking to evade the fielder at mid-wicket, but Saha tracked down the ball as he sprinted his way towards deep mid-wicket, made a full-length dive, and plucked a stunner.

WHAT. A. CATCH! 👌👌 @Wriddhipops is excellent behind the stumps and equally good in the outfield. #TeamIndia



📷 - Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/j7J7fFVCnn — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Saha played as a batsman in the second warm-up tie while the management brought in Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper.

But the youngster failed to make the best of his first opportunity in the tour of Australia as he managed only five off 11 balls as the bowlers unsettled him with an array of shortish deliveries. Pant was dropped from the ODI and the T20I squad and now his chances of being part of the Test series stands on thin ice.

Saha, on the other hand, had scored an innings-reviving half-century in the first tie but was dismissed for a 22-ball duck on Thursday.

The Test series begins from December 17 onwards in Adelaide.