Campbell-Greaves join elite list with solid opening stand against India in first ODI

The West Indies kicked off their ODI series against the Indian team. The two sides met at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 27th, and the game began with the Windies coming in to bat first after losing the toss. While many expected the Indian team to steamroll the visitors’ batting attack, however, the West Indies put forth an excellent display of cricket.

The side opened its innings with John Campbell and Justin Greaves coming out to bat. The two put forth a marvellous performance and built a solid opening partnership as the West Indies piled on the pressure against the hosts.

While Campbell amassed 62 runs in 60 deliveries, and with Greaves on 66, the two built a partnership of 135 runs, which is the third-highest opening partnership for the West Indies against India while playing in India.

Highest opening partnership for WI vs Ind in India

164 G Greenidge – P Simmons Trivandrum (Nehru) 1988

149 G Greenidge – D Haynes Indore (Nehru) 1983

135 J Campbell – J Greaves Trivandrum (Greenfield) 2026

Shai Hope opened up on the clash at the toss

Speaking ahead of the game, the West Indies’ skipper Shai Hope took centre stage and opened up on being made to bat first after losing the toss. He revealed that his side was looking to bat first anyways and backed his side to put in a good show as they took on the Indian team.

“Well, it (toss) doesn't really matter now, does it? We'd have probably batted today. [On the preparation] It's been a quick turnaround for us. We play a lot of cricket, different format from CPL, but it's been going pretty well. I think the guys have been playing some good cricket in the last couple of years, just about for us now to come to India and try to replicate that. [On playing against a strong Indian team in India] Yeah, for sure, and something I always mention, we want to play against the best teams in the world, and no better place to do it here in India. So I think the guys are really looking forward to this challenge,” Hope said at the toss.

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