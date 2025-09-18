Asia Cup 2025 updated points table after Pakistan's controversial win over UAE With Pakistan registering a victory against the UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table for the tournament as the group stage phase is nearing its end, and the Super Fours are being decided.

The Asia Cup 2025 is rapidly approaching the end of its group stage phase, with Pakistan’s win over UAE in Group A, and just two group stage matches in the tournament are left. Where India is set to take on Oman in Group A, Sri Lanka will be taking on Afghanistan in Group B to end the group phase.

It is worth noting that with Pakistan winning their game against the UAE, the Men in Green still did not manage to take the top spot in their group. With their second win in three matches, Pakistan still sit in second place with four points to their name.

Team India occupy the top spot in Group A due to a higher run rate. They will be taking on Oman in their last group stage game. The two sides will lock horns at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 19.

Speaking of the recently concluded game between Pakistan and the UAE, the clash saw Pakistan coming in to bat first and posting a total of 146 runs in the first innings of the game. The side then managed to limit its opponents to 105 in the second innings, as the Men in Green won the game by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka occupy top spot in Group B

Speaking of Group B, Sri Lanka currently occupies the top spot in the group, with two wins in two matches. Bangladesh sit in second place with two wins and one loss in three matches and are in second due to their inferior net run rate.

Furthermore, Afghanistan sits in third, alongside Hong Kong, who occupies fourth place. For the last game in Group B, Sri Lanka will be taking on third-place Afghanistan. The two sides will take on each other at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 18.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups:

Group A

Team Won Lost Points NRR India 2 0 4 +4.793 Pakistan 2 1 4 +1.790 UAE 1 2 2 -1.984 Oman 0 2 0 -3.375

Group B

Team Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 2 0 4 +1.546 Bangladesh 2 1 4 -0.270 Afghanistan 1 1 2 +2.150 Hong Kong 0 3 0 -2.151

