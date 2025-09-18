Pakistan qualify for Super 4s, set up blockbuster clash against India after Asia Cup boycott drama Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs to qualify for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025, setting up a rematch with India on September 21. The game followed drama over a potential boycott and demands to replace referee Andy Pycroft, which the ICC denied.

Dubai:

Pakistan defeated UAE by 41 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 clash, securing a spot in the Super 4s. However, the build-up to the match was anything but straightforward. Uncertainty loomed earlier in the day over whether Pakistan would even take the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The tension stemmed from the aftermath of their previous encounter with India, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to shake hands with Pakistan, which left the Salman Agha-led side rattled. In response, the team management threatened to boycott the remainder of the tournament, casting doubt over their fixture against the UAE.

The drama continued till the eve of the match, when Pakistan team didn’t travel to the stadium for the clash. Reports broke over their boycott, but they eventually reached an hour late to participate. The team called ICC twice for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the match, but they were turned down.

Despite all their requests being rejected by the ICC, Pakistan showed up for the match. Batting first, they struggled heavily, but Fakhar Zaman’s half-century and Shaheen Afridi’s late cameo of unbeaten 29 runs off 14 balls helped Pakistan post 146 runs on the board. In response, UAE showed glimpses of brilliance, but that wasn’t enough. They failed to capitalise in the middle overs, and that resulted in their defeat.

Meanwhile, the win confirmed Pakistan’s qualification for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup. That also sealed their match against India on September 21 in Dubai. Now, it needs to be seen if the Men in Green pull in new drama ahead of the marquee clash. They were handed a seven-wicket defeat in the previous match against India, and on paper, the Suryakumar-led side is miles ahead.

Playing XIs of Pakistan and UAE

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique