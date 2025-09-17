Jacob Bethell creates history; England beat Ireland in first T20I Jacob Bethell became England’s youngest international captain at 21, leading them to a four-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I. Phil Salt starred with 89, while Buttler’s quick cameo sealed the victory with 14 balls to spare.

Dublin:

Jacob Bethell etched his name into England cricket history by becoming the youngest player ever to captain the national team in an international match. At 21 years and 329 days old, Bethell took charge in the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland in Dublin, marking his debut as England’s skipper.

Bethell’s record-breaking captaincy surpasses historical milestones. Previously, Monty Bowden held the distinction as England’s youngest international captain at 23 years and 144 days during a Test in 1889, while in T20Is, Alastair Cook was the youngest captain at 24 years and 325 days when he led England against South Africa in 2009.

England beat Ireland in first T20I

England defeated Ireland by four wickets in the first T20I of the series. Batting first, the hosts put a formidable total of 196 on the board. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker played some good cricket in the middle, as they made 61* and 55 runs, respectively. England rested several of their key bowlers in the match, and that can be one of the reasons behind Ireland scoring freely in the middle.

When it came to the chase, opener Phil Salt stole the show. He made 89 runs off 46 balls and set the tone of the match. His opening partner, Jos Buttler, also played a quick cameo of 28 runs off just 10 balls. The duo stitched a partnership of 74 runs in just 4.4 overs, and following which, England never lost control over the game.

The captain, meanwhile, made 24 runs off 16 balls, while Sam Curran scored 27 as England won the game with 14 balls remaining.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood