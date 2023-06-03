Ashes 2023: England squad for 1st two Tests against Australia announced, know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team England

England Men's selection panel have announced a squad for the first two men's Ashes Tests. England are set to take on Australia in the much awaited five-match Test series beginning on June 16 with te first game to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The 16-member team will report to Birmingham on Monday, June 12. The team is due to practice from June 13, ahead of the thrilling contest.

England men's Ashes Test squad -

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Ashes Series Schedule -

1st Test: England vs Australia, 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: England vs Australia, 28 June-2 July, Lord's, London

3rd Test: England vs Australia, 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: England vs Australia, 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: England vs Australia, 27-31 Kia Oval, London

