Amit Mishra announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi:

Veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra recently came forward and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In a career that has spanned over 25 years, Mishra brings the curtain down on one of the most splendid careers.

Making a statement, Mishra announced that his decision to retire from all formats was influenced by recurring injuries and providing opportunities to the youngsters.

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this while,” Mishra said in a statement according to ANI.

“I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life,” he said.

Amit Mishra’s career in numbers

Throughout his career, Amit Mishra played a total of 68 matches for the Indian team across formats, where he took a total of 156 wickets to his name. Furthermore, he had a stellar career in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well.

Playing for four teams, Mishra played a total of 162 matches in the marquee tournament, where he took 174 wickets and maintained an economy of 7.37.

He represented the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers. One of the most experienced players in the competition, Mishra played his final season in 2024, where he represented Lucknow and took one wicket in the one game that he played that season.

After his retirement, the leg-spinner intends to stay connected to the sport, whether that’d be through a coaching role or commentary.

