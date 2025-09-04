Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app linked to money laundering case Former India international Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) for suspected connection to the online betting app case.

New Delhi:

After Suresh Raina, former India international, Shikhar Dhawan has also been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection with the case involving the promotion of betting apps. The ED probe is related to 1xBet, which is an online betting platform that Dhawan has been allegedly promoting on social media.

It is worth noting that the ED asked for Dhawan to appear and clarify his role in promoting the app. The former batter was called by the ED on September 4 at 11 am, and his statement for the same will be recorded under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

According to the sources, Dhawan has been linked to the app through various endorsements. The probe is ongoing and involves many illegal betting apps that have duped several people. Multiple celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Harbhajan Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Suresh Raina have been under the scanner by the ED for promoting such illegal apps.

Shikhar Dhawan’s career in numbers

Speaking of Shikhar Dhawan, the former India cricketer was one of the most influential openers for the Men in Blue for several years. Playing 269 matches for the Indian team across formats, Dhawan amassed 10,867 runs to his name and won the 2013 Champions Trophy title with India.

Furthermore, he was a big name in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. Representing five teams in the tournament, Dhawan played a total of 222 matches in the competition, where he scored 6,769 runs to his name and maintained an average of 35.25 runs.

He last featured in the IPL in 2024, representing Punjab Kings, where he played five matches and scored 152 runs. He also won the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

