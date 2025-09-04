Harare Sports Club overtakes MCG, moves into third in elite list following 1st ZIM v SL clash The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe hosted its 289th international match, and in doing so, went on to become the venue with the third most international matches hosted in history, going past Australia's MCG.

Harare:

Across world cricket, there have been several iconic venues. From the gorgeous grounds in Australia to the jam-packed stadiums in England, there is no shortage of iconic cricket grounds across the globe. However, some venues are known for regularly hosting matches, and Zimbabwe’s Harare Sports Club recently went on to etch its name in the history books.

Hosting the first T20I of the series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the Harare Sports Club became the venue with the third most international matches hosted in history. The venue went past Australia’s MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) to move into third.

It is worth noting that Harare Sports Club has now hosted 289 international matches, with the MCG’s tally sitting at 288. The Sydney Cricket Ground is in second place with 293 international matches hosted, alongside the Sharjah Cricket Ground in first place with the most international matches hosted at 309.

Sri Lanka register resilient win against Zimbabwe in first T20I

Speaking of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, the two sides locked horns in the first T20I of the series at the Harare Sports Club on September 3, and the game began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first. The side got off to a great start as opener Brian Bennett scored 81 runs in 57 deliveries.

Sikandar Raza added 28 runs as Zimbabwe posted a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game. Dushmantha Chameera was the highest wicket taker for Sri Lanka with three wickets to his name. Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushan Hemantha took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Sri Lanka opened their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis scoring 55 and 38 runs, respectively. Kamindu Mendis stayed unbeaten on a score of 41 as Sri Lanka chased down the target and won the game by four wickets.

Also Read: