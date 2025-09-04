Sean Williams breaks Shakib Al Hasan's massive record after recall to Zimbabwe's T20I squad ZImbabwe's Sean Williams went on to become the player with the longest T20I career in history after he featured for his side in the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. He overtook the record of Shakib Al Hasan to occupy first place.

Harare:

Zimbabwe’s veteran batter Sean Williams etched his name in the history books after his appearance for Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that Sean Williams made a comeback to the shortest format after a gap of more than a year. Doing so, Williams went on to break the record of Shakib Al Hasan to become the player with the longest T20I career in history.

He became the first player to feature in the shortest format of the game at the international level for more than 18 years. Notably, both Williams and Shakib made their T20I debut in the same match when Bangladesh took on Zimbabwe in 2006.

It is worth noting Shakib Al Hasan retired from the shortest format after the 2024 T20 World Cup and played T20I cricket for 17 years and 166 days. On the other hand, Williams has played the shortest format of the game for 18 years and 279 days.

Notably, Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor also made his T20I debut in the same game as Shakib and Sean Williams and will be joining Williams in the list after his comeback to the shortest format. Taylor was named in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka but had to pull out due to injury.

Zimbabwe skipper speaks after first Sri Lanka clash

Speaking of the series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the first T20I of the series was won by Sri Lanka after the side chased down a target of 176 runs. After the game, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the first game.

“I thought we were in the game for 19 overs, but it was one over that went for 20 odd that turned the game. These are the experiences the young boys need to have, but hopefully he nails his yorkers on another day. We knew the second innings could be tough to bat, but Kamindu played brilliantly,” Raza said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

