South Africa batter ruled out of ongoing ODI series against England

South Africa have been dealt an injury setback in their ongoing ODI series against England, with Tony de Zorzi ruled out for the remainder of the tour. The left-hander sustained a hamstring injury during the first ODI at Headingley while attempting a diving stop on the boundary.

The incident occurred as de Zorzi tried to save a boundary off Jos Buttler's bat. Although he successfully prevented the ball from reaching the rope, the effort resulted in a strain to his left hamstring. He left the field immediately for medical attention and did not return to action. South Africa were chasing just 132 runs in the match and didn’t require de Zorzi to bat.

Following the injury, the South African team management confirmed that de Zorzi will fly back home for scans to determine the severity of the strain. He had originally been included as a reserve batter and was featuring in the XI in place of Matthew Breetzke, who had also been nursing a hamstring concern.

Breetzke, who missed the final ODI in Australia and the opener in England, has since regained fitness and is expected to slot back into the playing XI at No. 4 for the second ODI on Thursday, September 4. Meanwhile, no additional replacement has been named in the squad.

Still no update on Kagiso Rabada

The Proteas are also awaiting updates on fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is yet to appear in the series due to ankle inflammation. Rabada missed the entire ODI leg in Australia and did not feature at Headingley. The inclusion of Codi Yusuf, currently playing county cricket for Durham, suggests that Rabada may only return for the T20I series.

Captain Temba Bavuma is another player under observation, as he continues to manage his workload after a hamstring injury sustained in the World Test Championship final. Bavuma featured in the first ODI but is expected to be rested for one of the two remaining games. Meanwhile, South Africa are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 and will look to seal the series in the following match.