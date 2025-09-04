Brian Bennett breaks Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis' unique record with stellar knock against Sri Lanka Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett went on to etch his name in the history books after a stellar performance against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series. Scoring 81 runs, Bennett broke the record held by Babar Azam and Faf du Plessis.

Harare:

Zimbabwe succumbed to a loss in the first T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. The clash saw Zimbabwe come into bat first, and the side got off to a brilliant start after opener Brian Bennett scored 81 runs in 57 deliveries to kick off the clash.

The star batter looked to be in full flow, and it is worth noting that throughout his knock, he hit 12 fours but not a single six. In doing so, he became the player with the highest T20I score without hitting a six among the full member teams. The record was previously held by Faf du Plessis and Babar Azam, but Bennett’s knock surpassed both of them.

It is worth noting that Bennett’s knock was crucial in Zimbabwe posting a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game. Where the side looked set for a 200+ total, the middle order’s failure to go big saw them limited to 175.

Aiming to chase down the target, Sri Lanka put in a good showing. Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis played brilliantly, helping their side win the game by four wickets.

Asalanka elated with the win

After the win, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka took centre stage and heaped praise on his side for the performance that they put in against Zimbabwe in the first T20I.

"I'm really happy about the performance and the results. Outstanding the way the boys played today. Little bit [of panic], yes, but credit to how Zimbabwe bowled and fielded. They were doing a great job in that period, but Kamindu played amazingly well. [Chameera?] To me he's the x-factor, he can bowl over 140ks and we missed him in the side over the last year,” Asalanka said in the post-match presentation ceremony.