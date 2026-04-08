Draft label in Pakistan PM's X post on Iran war sparks questions over message origin: 'USA wrote for him'

New Delhi:

A draft version of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s post on X, updated just a minute before the final version went live on Tuesday, has raised eyebrows. The draft was clearly marked with the words, “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

In the post, Sharif appealed to the United States to extend the truce deadline in Iran and urged the latter to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While the content of the message was clear, the unusual presence of the word “Draft” in an official statement drew attention.

Observers are questioning whether this was a simple mistake by Pakistan’s communications team or if it suggests something more concerning, that the message may not have been drafted within the country’s leadership.

Adding to the speculation is the draft’s phrasing, which referred to “Pakistan’s PM” rather than the Prime Minister directly. Critics say this makes the post appear less like a personal message from Sharif and more like a prepared template.

Netizens said there were fair chances that the message had been written by either the US or Israel.

"USA wrote a draft tweet for him," a user posted on X.

Another said the Pakistan PM pasted the tweet along with the instructions given to him.

"Pakistan’s Prime Minister copy-pasted the tweet along with the instructions. He forgot to remove the part that said: “Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X.” If the Prime Minister of Pakistan can’t even post a tweet properly, how will he run the country?" the post read.

Several X users shared rib tickling memes on Sharif’s goof-up.

US-Iran ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump has announced a pause on planned military strikes against Iran for two weeks. He shared the decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, just before a deadline that had raised concerns about escalating tensions.

According to Trump, the temporary halt in attacks is a result of Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a key route for global oil shipments and has remained disrupted for quite some time due to attacks by Iran.