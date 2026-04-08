Mohsina Kidwai, who served as minister under Indira, Rajiv Gandhi, dies at 94: Know all about Congress veteran

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai, who held key ministerial portfolios under Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away at 4 am on Wednesday, April 8. Her mortal remains will reportedly be taken from her residence at 3:00 pm today, and she is said to be laid to rest at Nizamuddin cemetery around 5:00 pm.

Rahul Gandhi on Kidwai’s passing

Reacting to the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and pay tribute to the veteran politician. He wrote, “The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party, whose entire life has been an example of public service. With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters.”

Who was Mohsina Kidwai?

Born on January 1, 1932, in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Mohsina Kidwai entered public life at a young age, beginning her career in state politics before moving to the national stage. Kidwai was elected to the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) multiple times, representing the Meerut constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, she served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) from Chhattisgarh from 2004 to 2016, contributing significantly to legislative debates and policymaking at the national level.

Union Ministerial roles

Over her career, Kidwai held several important Union Cabinet portfolios under Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, including:

Minister of Rural Development

Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Minister of Transport

Minister of Urban Development

Leadership within Congress

Kidwai was a respected leader within the Indian National Congress:

She served on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

She held the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), playing a key role in strategy, organization, and mentoring younger leaders.

Her memoir, “My Life in Indian Politics”, captures her experiences and reflections on decades of public service. Kidwai was married to Khalil R Kidwai and had three daughters.