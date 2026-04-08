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RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Central bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the central bank has maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Image Source : PTI/File
New Delhi:

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said that the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. Malhotra also said that the central bank has maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’. The RBI MPC meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and a sharp depreciation of the rupee.  

The RBI has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. It last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December and maintained its status in its last meeting in February.

Check RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE UPDATES 

 

Live updates :RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE UPDATES

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  • 10:14 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    GDP Growth

    Real GDP growth for last year is estimated at 7.6 per cent. RBI Governor also said that inflation remained below the target in January and February.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI maintains neutral stance

    RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the central bank has maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’. The MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Repo rate unchanged

    Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. 

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI may retain neutral stance

    Experts are of the view that the central bank will retain its current policy-neutral stance in the upcoming review, reflecting a preference to maintain flexibility amid evolving inflation dynamics and global uncertainties.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rupee surges 50 paise

    Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 50 paise to 92.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military strikes against Iran for two weeks.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rate cutting cycle over

    According to Yes Bank, the rate-cutting cycle is over as inflation trends higher, INR depreciation pressure bites, and global central banks signal caution on inflation and rate cycle. According to the latest data, retail inflation in the country rose to 3.21 per cent in February from 2.74 per cent in the preceding month.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Maintain retail inflation at 4%

    The government has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for another five years ending March 2031.

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI maintained status quo in last meeting

    The RBI last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December, and it maintained the status quo in the last meeting in February. However, it has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Depreciation in INR

    The war in West Asia has led to oil prices rising and a sharp depreciation of the INR, and its ramifications are likely to be felt across macro variables and financial markets. The fear is that growth will slow in FY27 due to higher oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC Meeting

    The decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will be announced today at around 10 am.

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