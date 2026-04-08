RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Central bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

New Delhi:

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said that the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. Malhotra also said that the central bank has maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’. The RBI MPC meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

The RBI has cut rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025, marking its most aggressive easing cycle since 2019. It last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in December and maintained its status in its last meeting in February.

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