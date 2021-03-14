AFG vs ZIM | Rashid Khan creates record for bowling most overs in a Test

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Rashid Khan

Captain Sean Williams was unbeaten on 151 as Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul helped Afghanistan dismiss Zimbabwe for 365 on Day 5 of the second Test on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Zimbabwe started the second session on 330/8 and Afghanistan took 12 overs to take the last two wickets. Rashid took the last wicket, having bowled as many as 62.5 overs in the innings.

Rashid also scripted a unique record in the longest format of the game. The 22-year-old bowled a total of 99.2 overs across both innings -- the most number of overs in a single Test in the 21st century. In 1998, Muralitharan had bowled 113.5 overs vs England at The Oval.

In the first innings, Rashid registered figures of 4/138 from 36.3 overs and picked seven for 137 in the second where he bowled 62.5 overs.

Earlier, a partnership of 187 runs between Williams and Donald Tiripano helped Zimbabwe escape an innings defeat and even gave them a chance at drawing the match.

