Aakash Chopra suggests changes in DC's playing XI ahead of clash against GT Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the various potential changes that Delhi Capitals could make in their playing XI for their upcoming clash against the in-form Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Gujarat Titans host Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 19. Both teams have been in excellent form in the tournament so far, and they will hope to continue their form and register another win.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about some of the changes that Delhi Capitals could make in their playing for their upcoming game against Gujarat.

"Make Jake Fraser-McGurk sit out now. It's enough. You have tried a lot, but it's not happening. Tell him he won't be able to do it and make him sit out, and play Faf du Plessis if he is available. If he is not available, tell us why he is not available," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, the former India batter talked about his dislike of the teams not informing about players’ availability and why they have been dropped from certain games and why they have been included.

"This is a new drama in the IPL as no one tells anyone anything, as to who would be playing and when, why someone is getting dropped, who is injured and who is not. They haven't said anything about T Natarajan as well. They bought him for more than 10 crores. He was an expensive player. They are not telling whether he is available or not," he observed.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about the team composition for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Gujarat. With the top seven set, he opined that Dushmantha Chameera could feature alongside Mitchell Starc in the bowling attack as well.

"If Faf plays and Abishek Porel opens with him, Karun Nair comes at No. 3, KL Rahul at No. 4, Tristan Stubbs at No. 5, and then Ashutosh Sharma and Axar Patel. That makes it your top seven. If you get stuck anytime, you can put Sameer Rizvi, or else you can let it go. You can play Dushmantha Chameera with Mitchell Starc, and I would say play him," he said.