Aakash Chopra reveals why CSK should 'release MS Dhoni' before IPL mega auction

Aakash Chopra believes CSK should release MS Dhoni for mega-auction, and also gave the reason behind the same.

MS Dhoni has been one of the mainstays of the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural edition of the tournament. He has appeared for CSK in all the Indian Premier League seasons the franchise has participated in.

However, Aakash Chopra believes that the CSK should release Dhoni if a mega-auction takes place ahead of the next edition of the tournament. His reasons for the decision, though, are different.

“I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don’t keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player but you will have to pay Rs 15 crore,” Chopra said on his official Facebook channel.

MS Dhoni had earlier confirmed that he would appear for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

“If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That’s the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money," Chopra said.

"If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the right to match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty. You can pick Dhoni in the auction, from CSK point of view, if they release Dhoni and then pick him up in auction, it would be beneficial for them."

Chennai Super Kings went through their worst season in the IPL in 2020, as they finished sixth. Chopra said that the franchise "needs a mega auction."

“CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don’t think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from the scratch,” said Chopra.