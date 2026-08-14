Tanzid Hasan scripts history, smashes marvellous century against Australia in first Test

New Delhi:

Bangladesh took on Australia in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides met for the first Test of the series in Mackay. The clash saw Australia come in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure by Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

After limiting Australia to a score of 198 runs in the first innings, Bangladesh followed it with a just as impressive show with the bat. After the dismissal of Shadman Islam on a score of 20, it was the performance of Tanzid Hasan that stood out for the visitors.

Hasan stood strong throughout most of days 1 and 2 and scored a brilliant century. Amassing 101 runs in 197 deliveries, Tanzid Hasan scripted history and became the first Bangladeshi player in history to score a Test century in Australia against Australia.

One of the best knocks of his career, and one that will be remembered for ages, Tanzid Hasan set a standard for the remaining batting attack to follow as Bangladesh look to pull off one of the upsets world cricket has seen in a while.

Bangladesh continue to dominate Australia in Mackay

Speaking of the game between Australia and Bangladesh, the clash began with Australia coming in to bat first. The side was immediately put under pressure by Bangladesh’s bowling attack. Steve Smith was the ultimate saving grace for Australia with his knock of 71 runs, as the rest of the batting attack failed to amount to much.

Hasan Mahmud was the highest wicket-taker for his side with six wickets to his name. Taskin Ahmed and Edabot Hossain took two wickets each as Bangladesh limited Australia to a score of 198 in the first innings.

Coming out to bat, the side saw Tanzid Hasan score 101 runs, with Shadman scoring 20. Mominul Haque put in a good show as well, scoring 49 runs. Additionally, Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his half-century, as well as Bangladesh reaching 260/3 by the 73rd over and with a lead of 62 runs. Causing a whole lot of problems for the hosts, it could be interesting to see how the visitors continue in the coming days.

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