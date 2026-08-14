Ricky Ponting slams Australia after the latter's subpar show against Bangladesh in Darwin Test

Darwin:

Australia has been put to the test against Bangladesh in the first Test. The two sides met at the Marrara Stadium, Darwin, on August 13th, and Bangladesh have been exceptional in the game so far, putting Australia under constant pressure and limiting them to a score of 189 runs in the first innings.

Furthermore, the visitors were brilliant with the bat as well, taking a 90-run lead by the 80th over. Much to everyone’s surprise, Australia were put under pressure as Bangladesh continued to put in a brilliant performance across the first two days of the game.

Speaking on the same, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting took centre stage and slammed his former team, questioning their performance and the approach that they came into the clash with.

"There was a lot of early-season rustiness. They haven't played for a long time, but you can't excuse some of the technical issues and flaws we saw from the top order in particular. I was surprised Australia actually chose to bat, especially with Bangladesh coming off just 54 in the warm-up game. The Australian seamers on that wicket yesterday morning would have been near-on unplayable," Ponting told SEN’s Fireball.

Ponting opened up on the expected changes in the Test team

Furthermore, Ponting talked about the various changes that are inevitable for the side. He noted how the current Australian side is ageing, claiming that the side that took centre stage on day 1 against Bangladesh was the oldest since 1928.

"Yesterday's team is the oldest since 1928, so you talk about an ageing team and a rebuild. That's the case. Cameron Green is the youngest in the team, and everyone else is well and truly above 30. They've got 21 Tests coming up until the end of the World Test Championship. They're at home to New Zealand, they're away to South Africa, and they're away to India," Ponting said.

With Bangladesh running away with the game, Australia will need to change their approach and come up with a crucial game plan to counter the visitors and set their footing in the clash which could potentially help them come back in the game.

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