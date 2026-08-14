Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev, inches ever closer to historic milestone with two wickets against BAN

Darwin:

Australia continues to fight back against Bangladesh on day 2 of the ongoing first Test between the two sides. It is worth noting that Australia was limited to a score of 189 runs in the first innings of the game thanks to a brilliant performance by Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

With Australia coming out to bowl, the side was once again left bamboozled as Bangladesh put forth a marvellous performance with the bat as well. As the Aussies looked to fight back, the performance of veteran pacer Mitchell Starc stood out.

Taking two wickets to his name by his 20th over, Starc surpassed legendary former India skipper Kapil Dev in the list of highest wicket-takers in the history of Test cricket. It is worth noting that Starc now has 435 wickets to his name in the longest format, overtaking Kapil Dev’s tally of 434.

The veteran pacer now sits in 11th place in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. It is also worth noting that Starc is just five wickets away from breaching the top 10 as well. Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn occupies 10th place in the standings with 439 wickets to his name.

Bangladesh continue to dominate Australia in Darwin

Speaking of the game, Bangladesh have been in control of the clash throughout the first two days. Bowling first, the side bundled out the Aussies on a score of 198 runs in the first innings. Steve Smith’s 71-run knock was the saving grace for the hosts, or it would have been even worse for the side.

Hasan Mahmud was the highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name. Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each to their names as well. Coming out to bat, the visitors were just as brilliant.

After Shadman Islam’s dismissal on a score of 20 runs, Tanzid Hasan scripted history and became the first Bangladesh batter to hit a Test ton in Australia as he scored 101 runs to his name. Mominul Haque added 49 runs to his name, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 89. By the 106th over, Bangladesh found themselves on a score of 348 runs with the loss of six wickets and a lead of 150, with the Aussies in deep trouble.

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