VVS Laxman slated to take over as BCCI's next director of cricket ahead of major reshuffle | Report

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is looking for a major reshuffle in its board, and according to reports, it looks like time for a new director of cricket within the BCCI. It is worth noting that former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is reportedly slated to become the BCCI’s next director of cricket.

As part of a possible restructuring of its cricket operations, the BCCI is reportedly looking at VVS Laxman. The report went on to state that with Laxman becoming the BCCI’s director of cricket, the former batter’s existing responsibilities will be expanded.

However, it is also interesting to note that the BCCI is yet to confirm any such development or the appointment of Laxman in the role. Furthermore, the attached responsibilities of said role have not been made clear as well.

Currently, Laxman is the head of the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru, and it could be interesting to see how his role expands if he does end up becoming the BCCI’s new director of cricket as per the reports.

Team India slated to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series next. It is worth noting that the series will be part of the upcoming WTC (World Test Championship) cycle, and the Indian team is still in contention to reach the final of the WTC.

Notably, the Shubman Gill-led side needs to win their next six out of nine Test matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the WTC final, and it can prove to be a daunting task for the side. With some subpar results behind them, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming series, especially as they take on Sri Lanka on their home soil.

For the first Test of the series, India will be taking on Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23rd.

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