Aakash Chopra feels 'KL Rahul is India's best T20 batsman', Tom Moody disagrees

Former Indian cricketer and presently an analyst, Aakash Chopra, feels that Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul is presently India's best T20 batsman. He bases his opinion on the statistic that makes Rahul the only Indian player to record 500 or more runs in three consecutive Indian Premier League seasons. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, however, disagrees as he finds it hard to go past Virat Kohli.

Aakash, in conversation with ESPNCricingo, opined that Rahul has redefined batting in the T20 format.

"KL Rahul is India's best T20 batsman at this point in time. He is the only player (Indian) to score 500 runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. He is actually redefining rules that even at a strike rate of 150 you can be consistent. He has told us all that technique does not slow you down," explained Akash.

Moody, however, feels that the manner in which Kohli has the ability to single-handedly take down any chase in the format, certainly makes him India's best T20 batter and hence places him above Rahul. Moody, however, did praise Rahul, hailing him as a "world-class" player.

"I find it very hard to go past Virat Kohli. He has got a remarkable record. His ability to chase totals and undermine the opposition during chases is like poetry in motion. KL Rahul, undoubtedly, is a world-class player in T20 format. But if I have to choose between the two, in run chases, I would have to go with Kohli," he said.

The two stalwarts are presently part of IPL 2020 which is underway in the UAE.

