'It was wonderful': Shreyas Iyer hails India's bowling attack after third T20I win against the West Indies

The Indian team registered a dominant victory against the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Holkar International Cricket Stadium in Indore for the clash, and the Men in Blue managed to register a 14-run victory after they showcased an all-round performance.

Batting first, the Indian team posted a total of 223 runs in the first innings, thanks to Abhishek Sharma scoring 69 runs with Ishan Kishan scoring 37 to his name as well. As for the second innings, Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul helped India limit the Windies to 209 and win the game, taking the lead in the series.

After the victory, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the game. He heaped praise on his side’s performance with the ball and how wonderful it was to see them bowl confidently in the clash.

“Well, it was wonderful, honestly. When the bowlers were up the mark, they were pretty confident in terms of what they want to execute, and the clarity was very much visible when I was interacting with them. So they were decisive in their execution, and I also feel that when I was passing on the ball to them, each and every one, they were ready to take on the challenge, and that's what we want,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer hailed the performance of Abhishek Sharma as well

Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer opened up on the performance that Abhishek Sharma put in the game. Opening the innings, the star batter amassed 69 runs to his name in just 30 deliveries, helping the side get off to a good start.

“That was a phenomenal start, what we got from Abhishek - those crucial runs in the powerplay. We know what he can offer and then Ishan coming in and taking on the bowlers. He has been simply remarkable in the last couple of months. And then in between also, we never let West Indies take on the charge, even though we kept on losing wickets,” Iyer said.

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