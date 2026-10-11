Why is Kuldeep Yadav not playing in India's 3rd T20I vs West Indies in Indore?

The Indian take on the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between the two sides. The teams met at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on October 11th, and the game began with the Windies winning the toss and skipper Shai Hope electing to bowl first, hoping to display some good cricket once more.

Speaking of the playing XI, India skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that the Men in Blue will come into the game with two changes. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube will not feature for India in the third T20I, with Prince Yadav and Nitish Reddy coming as the replacements, respectively.

Many fans would be wondering why Kuldeep Yadav was not selected for the clash in Indore. It is interesting to note that the pitch at the Holkar Stadium is one that is batter-friendly, and with the shorter boundaries, India did not want to risk getting hit for too many boundaries, according to skipper Shreyas Iyer.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Having lost the toss, the Indian team will be coming in to bat first in the third T20I as well. Skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the importance of executing their ideas properly in the clash and the various changes that the side has made to its lineup for the third T20I.

“Well, (the) dew factor played a massive role in the previous game, but we played exceptional cricket. I still feel that our bowlers were out of plans, but on a given day it happens, and we just got to forget about it and see to it that we are in (with) a fresh mindset today when we arrive,” Iyer said at the toss.

“And yes, the toss isn't in your control, but as a player, as a professional, I would say that you need to put your A-game whenever you step onto the field. [Do you go extra aggressive now that you are batting first?] See, it's important that we adapt and assess the wicket as quickly as possible, because on a given day you never know how the wicket is going to play,” he added.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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