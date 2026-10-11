Abhishek Sharma breaks Suryakumar Yadav's record, achieves huge feat with stellar start to third WI T20I

The third T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies saw the two sides take on each other at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore. The clash saw the Indian team come in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening the innings.

While Samson departed early, Abhishek continued his brilliant run of form, displaying some brilliant cricket and smashing the Windies’ bowlers in the powerplay. Hitting them all over the park, Abhishek Sharma went on to score 69 runs to his name in just 30 deliveries, propelling India to the best of starts in the clash.

With his knock, Abhishek Sharma also completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket; doing so, he also broke the record of former India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the list of players to reach 2000 runs in T20I cricket, the fastest.

It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma took only 1,024 balls to achieve the milestone, whereas the record was held by Suryakumar Yadav before, who completed 2,000 runs in just 1,164 deliveries.

Fastest to 2000 T20I runs

1024b - Abhishek Sharma

1164b - Suryakumar Yadav

1283b - Aaron Finch

1304b - Glenn Maxwell

India post 223 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the game, the clash began with India coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Sanju Samson departing on a score of three runs, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 69 runs to his name. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan played a good knock as well, scoring 37 runs in 18 deliveries.

Tilak Varma added 28 runs to his name with Nitish Reddy and Axar Patel scoring 21 and 20 runs, respectively. India posted a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for the West Indies, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie took one wicket each as well. The Windies need to be at the top of their game if they are looking to chase down the mammoth target and take the lead in the series.

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