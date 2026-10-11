IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: West Indies win the toss, India set to bat first

India and the West Indies are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The teams meet at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the clash, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that the series currently sits at 1-1. It began in Lucknow, where India won the game after a brilliant run chase orchestrated by skipper Shreyas Iyer. Coming on the back of a dominant show in Lucknow, India failed to replicate their performance in the second T20I.

The teams met in Ranchi for the second clash of the series, and it was the Windies who came out on top in the second game. Team India came in to bat first and the side performed brilliantly in the clash, scoring 249 runs in the first innings. However, it was Shai Hope's brilliant century that helped the Windies chase down the target and level the series.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.