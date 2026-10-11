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IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: West Indies win the toss, India set to bat first

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The stage is set for the 3rd T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides will look to put in their best performance as they will be desperate to take the lead in the series after having won a game each.

India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies Image Source : PTI

India and the West Indies are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The teams meet at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the clash, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that the series currently sits at 1-1. It began in Lucknow, where India won the game after a brilliant run chase orchestrated by skipper Shreyas Iyer. Coming on the back of a dominant show in Lucknow, India failed to replicate their performance in the second T20I. 

The teams met in Ranchi for the second clash of the series, and it was the Windies who came out on top in the second game. Team India came in to bat first and the side performed brilliantly in the clash, scoring 249 runs in the first innings. However, it was Shai Hope's brilliant century that helped the Windies chase down the target and level the series. 

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.

 

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 3rd T20I updates

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  • 6:58 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action soon!

    The Indian openers should be out in the middle soon as live action kicks off at 7 PM!

  • 6:43 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Two changes for India

    Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav come in to India's playing XI in the place of Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav. Could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare in the clash. 

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    West Indies bowl first!

    The West Indies has won the toss, and the side is bowling first just like the last game!

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time soon!

    Toss is scheduled to be held at 6:30 PM, both skippers should be out in the field soon!

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and the West Indies! The two sides gather here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the clash, and both teams will be raring to go!

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