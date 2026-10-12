Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rains and thunderstorms; here's what to expect in coming days

New Delhi:

New Delhi woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, October 12, bringing cooler conditions across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR during the next two to three hours.

The spell of rain brought overcast skies and showers across the region. However, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next six days.

Waterlogging reported near Jhandewalan Temple

Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh in Central Delhi. The IMD had earlier warned of possible traffic disruptions, an increased risk of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads. It had advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid areas that frequently experience waterlogging.

Delhi temperature forecast for the coming days

Despite Monday's rain, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius over the coming days. According to the IMD's seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, maximum temperatures on October 13 are likely to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

On October 14, the maximum temperature is forecast to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. For October 15, the weather department has predicted a maximum temperature of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius. On October 16, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may settle between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

On October 17, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast for these days.

Temperatures dip across the capital

The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi had fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the preceding 24 hours, while minimum temperatures showed no significant change. Minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The department's forecast suggests that the spell of rain will give way to largely dry weather, with daytime temperatures likely to remain in the low to mid-30s over the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)

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