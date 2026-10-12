'Energy ceasefire was news to me': Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's Russia-Ukraine announcement

Differences seem to be brewing between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Kyiv's conflict with Moscow, as the latter said that the announcement made by the US President over an 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine was a 'news' for him. Zelenskyy, however, underlined that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire.

The announcement "was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree," he told Axios.

Later, Zelenskyy said Ukraine still awaits details regarding the proposal; although he described the development as a 'good news for everyone' if it becomes a 'reality'.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy enfra

He said Ukraine and its energy infrastructure continue to get targeted by Russia through 'shaheds', claiming a power plant in Kharkiv was also struck on Sunday evening. Zelenskyy said the Russians have targeted around 200 strikes on Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission facilities in the past week and 17 attacks on gas and oil facilities.

These strikes have left over 150 dead and more than 700 injured, he said.

"Ukraine has proposed many de-escalatory steps. Putin had one answer to all of them – “nyet.” We do hope that he will finally say something to America, Ukraine, and the entire world that will lead to a real and dignified peace," he said on X.

"Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the appropriate orders. We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia – and we expect Putin to follow through on what President Trump said," he added.

Zelenskyy's remarks came as Trump announced an 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine, which he said would come into effect immediately. Trump claimed both sides have agreed to it, but provided no further details.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it," he said on Truth Social.

Differences between Trump, Zelenskyy

Differences have emerged between Zelenskyy and Trump after the latter said Ukraine needs a new president and suggested that the former has not done enough to end his country's war with Russia and blaming him for high diesel prices in the US.

This came only after he struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Russia in an attempt to address high fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said. "He wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel."

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